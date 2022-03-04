Letter: Prices for consumers only getting worse

If I wrote the letter six months ago, it may have not had the same meaning. Let me begin by saying our young workforce should be properly compensated for their efforts. However it can't maintain an increase that inflation and cost-of-living increases for the average working person cannot absorb. Since when has a fish sandwich for $5 seem like a bargain? I would like to think there's a better balance or solution. Retail stores have had to cut staff back to absorb this increase, customer service has taken a huge hit from it, whether it be in retail stores or fast food. This is only going to get worse.