Letter: Prison system can use some cutbacks

At my age I've come to realize there is a dire need for police! (A reading of their job description is proof of what they're responsible for doing.) And yes, there are many who have also gone "above and beyond" their assigned duties to prove their value to our communities ... and I like to refer to them as the "good apples"!

Over the decades there have been a few members of my own family who have served as police officers and a few who also served in the military. (One cousin survived three years in a Japanese prison camp — received a Purple Heart — but was later killed while on duty his first year on the Binghamton, New York, police force.)

Over the decades there's been a growing problem that's now become damn obvious about the "bad apples" making all police officers look bad!

However, there really is a very simple solution to what has to be done ... just get rid of the "bad apples"!

There's also a demand for defunding but it shouldn't mean the defunding of all police! Certainly there needs to be a closer look at what can be defunded and I am personally aware that there is one obvious example of where defunding should be done ... and that's within the state's prison system.