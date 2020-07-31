Letter: Prison system can use some cutbacks

At my age I've come to realize there is a dire need for police! (A reading of their job description is proof of what they're responsible for doing.) And yes, there are many who have also gone "above and beyond" their assigned duties to prove their value to our communities ... and I like to refer to them as the "good apples"!
Over the decades there have been a few members of my own family who have served as police officers and a few who also served in the military. (One cousin survived three years in a Japanese prison camp — received a Purple Heart — but was later killed while on duty his first year on the Binghamton, New York, police force.)
Over the decades there's been a growing problem that's now become damn obvious about the "bad apples" making all police officers look bad!
However, there really is a very simple solution to what has to be done ... just get rid of the "bad apples"!
There's also a demand for defunding but it shouldn't mean the defunding of all police! Certainly there needs to be a closer look at what can be defunded and I am personally aware that there is one obvious example of where defunding should be done ... and that's within the state's prison system.
Since 1983 I've been a frequent visitor in our state's prisons and although there are guards who abide by the rules, I've personally witnessed misconduct by many prison guards toward visitors ... as well as experienced it myself.
It was because of the significant decline of prisoners in the state's prisons over the last decade that made it possible for Governor Cuomo to close 13 prisons since coming into office. What is important for the public to be made aware of is that no guards were laid off as a result of those closures ... indicating that today there really is a ratio of one guard for every two inmates! (For many, many decades the ratio was one guard for every 8 to 10 inmates and it's today's guards' union that now keeps it one guard to two inmates!)
And so, taxpayers are again being burdened with paying unnecessary taxes.
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
