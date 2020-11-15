Letter: Prison visits go on during pandemic

What gives?
Cuomo allows families and children from downstate to visit prisoners during the lockdown.
Tell me why?
Also, in Brooklyn recently, a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary was vandalized.
What's next — violence against Catholics and other religions?
Beware — you may be next.
Finally, how about clearing all the confusion in voting by using old-fashioned logic.
1. Vote on one topic at a time.
2. Less paperwork.
3. Less arguments.
4. Positive questions will receive positive answers.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
