Letter: Prison visits go on during pandemic

What gives?

Cuomo allows families and children from downstate to visit prisoners during the lockdown.

Tell me why?

Also, in Brooklyn recently, a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary was vandalized.

What's next — violence against Catholics and other religions?

Beware — you may be next.

Finally, how about clearing all the confusion in voting by using old-fashioned logic.

1. Vote on one topic at a time.

2. Less paperwork.

3. Less arguments.

4. Positive questions will receive positive answers.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0