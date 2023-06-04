“Here we go again!” (A song title some will remember.) It's an appropriate title for the mayhem which is re-occurring inside Auburn's prison ... a situation that I've said before could (so easily) be otherwise!

Auburnians so easily forget what Thomas Mott Osborne proved what could be done. And he proved it not once ... but twice! “Maximum prisons can be run without major incidents!” (He was the warden at both Sing Sing's maximum prison and three years later, at the federal maximum prison in Rhode Island during World War I.)

And which I and several volunteer professional teachers/instructors, etc. also proved possible in the three-year period we were doing programs and workshops for inmates from 1974 to 1977.

And this was confirmed by Auburn's then-superintendent, Robert Henderson, who testified on the stand in the Washington vs. Henderson federal case (1982) that no major incidents occurred inside Auburn's maximum security prison during that three-year period.

And ... let's also now take a closer look at the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement (HALT) Act that needs to be adhered to because the extensive research done by credible professionals (overwhelmingly) proved what would otherwise be deemed inhumane treatment.

If only I were able to pay for a full pay ad so that more Auburnians would be made aware of the scam made possible by many (but not all) prison guards who – behind the wall – continue to get away with their unnecessary behavior toward inmates. And, I might add that some prison guards are disrespectful toward visitors as well. (My over 60 years of witnessing it and sometimes having to put up with it ... is behavior that is more than just disrespectful, it was sometimes despicable!)

I've said it before (many times) but I'll use my quota of words that are available and add that it's only those who believe in God who are capable of understanding that we're truly being watched by our angel(s) and indeed ... there really is a "list" they're keeping of our words and our actions and there really is also karma.

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce Smith N.D.

Auburn