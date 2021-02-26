Letter: Prisons remain a burden to taxpayers

To date, Governor Cuomo has closed 18 prisons “due to the significant decrease in crime (54.1%) in New York State since 1999.” He now wants to close three more “because of the continued decline.”

Because of the decline from 72,649 inmates in 1999 to the recent count of 33,376 inmates, it's obvious that the facilities that are now open have more beds than are needed. (Of interest is that in our local newspaper article of Feb. 24 the visit by lawmakers cited “1,700 beds and about 1,300 incarcerated people,” which indicates there's no overcrowding in Auburn's prison!)

We're being reminded again that “to-date there has been no layoffs of staff” according to Anthony Annucci, the acting commissioner of the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who also told lawmakers “that the facility closures have generated $292 million in savings.”

Certainly the taxpayer, who pays for most of the state's expenses, would want to see cuts when justified because it's a benefit to their wallets that have – for a long time – been stretched thin because of taxes!