Letter: Prisons remain a burden to taxpayers

To date, Governor Cuomo has closed 18 prisons “due to the significant decrease in crime (54.1%) in New York State since 1999.” He now wants to close three more “because of the continued decline.”
Because of the decline from 72,649 inmates in 1999 to the recent count of 33,376 inmates, it's obvious that the facilities that are now open have more beds than are needed. (Of interest is that in our local newspaper article of Feb. 24 the visit by lawmakers cited “1,700 beds and about 1,300 incarcerated people,” which indicates there's no overcrowding in Auburn's prison!)
We're being reminded again that “to-date there has been no layoffs of staff” according to Anthony Annucci, the acting commissioner of the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who also told lawmakers “that the facility closures have generated $292 million in savings.”
Certainly the taxpayer, who pays for most of the state's expenses, would want to see cuts when justified because it's a benefit to their wallets that have – for a long time – been stretched thin because of taxes!
What the taxpayer should be reminded of is that despite the many closures of prisons that has taken place, none of the staff has been laid off and again, with the predicted closure of three more, Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the State Division of Budget again says, “no layoffs would occur of staff under the current proposal.”
(It is indeed interesting to note that what happened over the past decades in private industry when factories, etc. closed, everyone was laid off!)
Prior to the 1970s the ratio of inmates to staff was one staff for eight to 10 inmates and now it's become increasingly obvious that it's now down to a ratio of one staff member to one inmate!
In a Feb. 3 report, the Prison Policy Initiative (https://www.prisonpolicy.org/blog/2021/02/03/parolegrants) cited New York's State's parole board's hearing totals for 2020. They saw a 27% decrease in the number of inmates paroled. Therefore, one has to wonder if it's intentional that the number of prisoners remain the same in order to justify why there should be no more closing of prisons?
Enuf said ... except that taxpayers are perhaps (?) being burdened for paying taxes for what might be questionable expenses!
Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn