Letter: Private help for veterans services works well

At a VA hospital in Phoenix, over 40 veterans died waiting to see their doctors. They were on long wait lists that averaged 115 days. The hospital told regulators that patients were seen within 14 days. Government employees lied to protect financial bonuses. Veterans suffered.

Unfortunately, veterans routinely suffer at the hands of bureaucracies that are at best complicated and antiquated–at worst, uncaring and corrupt.

That’s why we created DD214Direct. Our company helps veterans locate and obtain their discharge documents (aka “DD214”). We charge a small fee, and take the pain and hassle out of this complicated process.

But the government sees it differently. “There is no reason to pay,” say some government officials. They think it’s easy because they never underwent the user experience themselves.

The discharge document — proof that a veteran served — is the gateway to an array of public and private benefits. Delays obtaining this critical document cost veterans money, care, and dignity. Every day counts. Every. Single. Day.

Our software is smart and detects common application errors, routes the request to the appropriate records repository (there are over 75), digitizes paper documents, and ultimately delivers what the veteran needs faster than most could do on their own. We have a team of 50 veteran advocates who solve complications that technology cannot.

We serve individual veterans and organizations that help veterans. A homeless shelter, a veterans law firm, and even a county jail use our software to get veterans the benefits they’ve earned in the fastest way possible.

So the next time you read about a bureaucrat warning veterans not to pay for help, think about where you want to place your trust: a faceless government agency, or a veteran-owned small business with excellent reviews and a history of solving problems for veterans.

Steve May

Phoenix, Arizona

Steve May is chief veteran advocate with DD214 Direct and a U.S. Army veteran.