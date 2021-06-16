Letter: Problem gambling has no special month

Happy Pride Month! June is established to recognize the impact that gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals have had on the world. LGBTQIA+ groups celebrate this special time with pride parades, picnics, parties, memorials for those lost to hate crimes and HIV/AIDS, and other group gatherings. It is also important to recognize that the LGBTQIA+ community has been impacted by various mental health issues, including problem gambling. Problem gambling is anytime someone’s life is negatively impacted by their gambling habits. This could be financial struggles, relationship or partner issues, conflicts with work and school, and even translating to criminal behavior.

Unfortunately, there is limited research on the prevalence of gambling addiction among the LGBTQIA+ community. However, the available information does suggest that there is a correlation between problem gambling and those who identify as gay, bisexual, and transgender. A 2006 U.S. study reports that 21% of 105 men seeking treatment for problem gambling identified as gay or bisexual. That percentage is seven times higher than the (reported) rate of gay and bisexual men in the general population (21% as opposed to 3%) raising the possibility that gay/bi men might be at increased risk for problem gambling (Grant, JE, and Potenza, MN, 2006). Additionally, a 2015 Australian study reports that 20.2% of 69 LGBT participants met DSM V criteria for gambling disorder. Pub/slot games (58%) and scratch-offs (43%) were most common about LGBTI populations. The amount spent ranged from $1,000-$3,000 per month. The reasons were “because it is fun” and “because I like the feeling.”