Letter: Problem gambling help is available

June is Professional Wellness Month, which is a great time to ensure that people in central New York can recognize the warning signs of problem gambling before things escalate toward desperation. The Central Problem Gambling Resource Center has resources available to help create a healthy environment for employees and can provide problem gambling awareness materials for employees or EAP Programs.

As gambling becomes more glamorized, accepted, and its accessibility increases, the problems associated with gambling increase too. Over 600,000 adults in New York have experienced a gambling problem in the past year. Common signs to look for are relationship problems, financial problems, poor work performance, preoccupation with betting, and using money for necessities to support your gambling. Problem gambling is called the hidden addiction because it can often be kept from others until the harm is too serious to hide. There can be a negative impact on the workplace, especially if that is where the issues are occurring. That is when we see theft, embezzlement, and forgery taking place.