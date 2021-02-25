Letter: Processions must follow traffic laws

Please be advised that you must follow all traffic laws regardless of whether or not you are party to a funeral procession. On the afternoon of Feb. 20, an accident almost occurred at the intersection by Wegmans in Auburn because a funeral procession was rolling through and apparently members were under the impression that this makes them immune to traffic laws? I must inform you that it does not. In New York state you must obey all traffic laws. You are breaking the law and putting lives at risk by running through red lights to follow a procession. Please educate yourself and correct this poor behavior before someone who has the legal right of way is seriously injured due to your incompetence.