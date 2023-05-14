David Connelly’s letter to The Citizen (April 30) encouraged conservatives to have counterpoint-opinions despite the FOX/Dominion lawsuit. This huge win for Dominion will change some things for conservative pundits. As Connelly writes, T.M. Osborne, a progressive newsman early last century, encouraged a “balance” of opposing opinions. But today, all Mainstream Media may be headed farther left, therefore endangering “balance” due to advertiser’s influence.

For example, CNN, Fox and the like are supported by big pharmaceuticals, which are funded by controversial vaccines, sterilization, abortion pills, etc. all progressive ideas. The sad, shocking truth is that abortion kills more Black children than Black children born each year. The progressive party is not the same as it was in the Osborne/Lincoln/Douglass era. Its enthusiasm now is what the world elites want: eat bugs, stop using gas, give up sovereign nation status for global goals, and redistribute goods and people. Not surprisingly, both U.S. birth rates and our longevity have declined measurably.

In the name of Democracy, the Progressives want to improve social outcomes that are not obtained by merit, but with advantages for certain people at the cost to others. Progressives want Christianity abolished, and the patriarchy labelled as evil. For example, the 1619 Project is the liberal’s way to rewrite historical facts that for generations proved not to be true. Now our children suffer not knowing history or civics. Progressives have made people of color the victims of society portraying most white men as racist, which divides neighbors who were not previously divided.

The threat to society is not coming from the Conservative pundits who desire to preserve what is good and fight what is evil: harmful drugs, porn and sexualizing children. The threat to Democracy comes from people who reject Divine laws which encourage love for God and for fellow men and women. Many of today’s Progressives desire to recreate society in their image rather than build on the shoulders of traditional moral values and the saints (Black, brown and white). Conservatives and others work to strengthen patriotism (devotion to country) and to prevent crime, especially crimes against children.

The liberals chastised some conservatives for banning books, but it was some Progressives who pushed to ban the most respected and read book, the Bible, from being studied in American schools, a real tragedy for our nation. Next, on the chopping block are Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Democratic debates, justifiable immigration, and meatball soup.

Lawrence Netti

Auburn