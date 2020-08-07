Letter: Promising COVID-19 test brushed aside

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Back on April 16, I read an op-ed piece in The Wall Street Journal titled "We Have a Covid Test — Let Us Use It."

This piece was penned by Mr. Jack W. Lipton and Ms. Caryl E. Sortwell, who are respectively, chair and associate chair of translational neuroscience at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine.

Their "research team used Food and Drug Administration guidelines and scientific report from Wuhan, China, to develop a COVID-19 test in early March. It took one week." Their "test doesn't use the reagents other labs are desperately seeking, and it can identify levels of virus so low that a typical test could miss them entirely."

Additionally, I assume this stalwart Republican leaning The Wall Street Journal must have vetted their piece; else they wouldn't have published it. (If they didn't, shame on them.)

However, I've not read or heard anything more about this scientific breakthrough that would quickly accelerate our badly needed COVID-19 tests and help eliminate this pandemic that's killing thousands of innocent infants, teenagers, middle-age, elderly, and let's not forget our doctors, nurses, etc.