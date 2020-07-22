Letter: Property owners doing a great job

Many things have changed during this historic pandemic, some good, some bad, some temporary, some permanent, some you can see and some you cannot see. This article is about something you can see. I've observed while driving around our city and surrounding area how beautiful everything looks. It appears to me that many residents have added new porches, decks, sidewalks or landscaping. People have painted their homes, picked up around their homes and generally spruced up their property. Why? Because they had the time to do it and they care about their property. SUPER JOB everyone. Auburn (and the surrounding area) look beautiful!