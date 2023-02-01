Letter: Proposals in DC would hurt taxpayers

I just heard during an interview on MSNBC with Senator Tester, D-Montana, that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and his conference propose legislation to institute sales taxes on all goods at 30% across the board and do away with the IRS.

This will be proposed on the senate floor very soon. In addition, Speaker McCarthy and his conference propose spending cuts of veteran's benefits, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, welfare, in general and a host of many other budget cuts that make no sense.

It is apparent that these proposals both by the GOP House conference and the GOP Senate conference are targeting the "poor and middle class" and it was said that they are going to ask for concessions from President Joe Biden as the debt ceiling issue is still looming and they know this could cause a financial catastrophe in the USA and around the world and harm the USA credit rating of AAA.

The Republican conferences both have shown their cards, and are even displaying an vindictive vendetta against Democrats by removing important congress members from important committee assignments and placing MAGA super right-wing congressmen like Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor-Greene on important committees with zero good reasons for the removal of same.

This back and forth back biting must stop, and both parties need to start working together for the good of the American people. The GOP also needs to stop trying to twist arms to lower taxes on the rich and corporations, as they can afford to pay their fair share of taxes and need to pay more. The taxes should be lowered on the poor and middle class who need it the most.

We ask that our representatives vote "NO" on the proposal for a 30% sales tax on all goods and foods and to do away with the IRS, as this entire proposal only benefits the Republican Party and their rich benefactors.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn