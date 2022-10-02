Letter: Proposition 1 good for air, water

Please vote to support New York's Proposition 1 in this year’s election ending on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This proposition creates a bond act to help NY provide clean water, clean air and green jobs to our state. This will preserve and create infrastructure for our people and economy to continue to stay healthy in a sustainable way. Money and resources spent now for these projects will help save money that would be needed to deal with disasters from failing and unhealthy water systems in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi. It also will promote health in the young, and in our environment to form the basis for our future communities and businesses.
Proposition 1 will help keep lead out of our water, provide for zero emission school buses, help plant more trees, and create energy efficient buildings for healthier children and neighborhoods.
This bond act will help community gardens, family farms, parks, nature centers, and wilderness to help us eat and feel better while promoting biodiversity for the planet.
Proposition 1 bond act will help control storm flooding and erosion to prevent damage to towns, farms and roads that harms lives, water and soil.
Getting this work done will conserve our state resources and allow it to continue and prosper in the future while providing new and continuing jobs in protected and stable environment.
Dr. Phillip Gioia
Auburn
Dr. Phillip Gioia is medical director for Cayuga County.