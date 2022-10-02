Letter: Proposition 1 good for air, water

Please vote to support New York's Proposition 1 in this year’s election ending on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This proposition creates a bond act to help NY provide clean water, clean air and green jobs to our state. This will preserve and create infrastructure for our people and economy to continue to stay healthy in a sustainable way. Money and resources spent now for these projects will help save money that would be needed to deal with disasters from failing and unhealthy water systems in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi. It also will promote health in the young, and in our environment to form the basis for our future communities and businesses.