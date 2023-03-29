Yes, Donald J. Trump is way overdue for some criminal indictments and jail.

However, the latest push by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to indict Trump for paying off $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels is one of the easiest routes to take in penalizing Trump for many of his wrongdoings, but this is the least important.

If this DA does indict Trump on this $130,000 payoff charge, etc. and he is found guilty ... so what?

Trump would likely get some kind of small monetary penalty and basically, a slap on the wrist and his many, many corrosive lies and actions will stand ... as they have for years.

It would seem that Trump’s wife would be more upset about his extra marital escapades than the Manhattan DA, but then, it appears nothing Donald does bothers her. Hmm?

This was a crime against his marital vows and not a crime against the American people, so why don’t we concentrate on what’s really important?

What this DA, the FBI and any other law enforcement agency who has any jurisdiction should concentrate on is indicting ex-President Trump relative to the Jan. 6 riots “he” instigated and prolonged that resulted in partial destruction of our Capitol, many deaths and injuries, and threatened to eradicate our free and democratic way of life and the rule of law.

I believe a Jan. 6 indictment and conviction is what the country needs to solidify our constitutional way of life and really punish Trump by jailing him and showing him and his MAGA mob diehards that a Trump-instigated coup is not the way to change things here in America.

Now that’s a much more important issue than the Trump and Stormy Daniels affair.

Also, another important indictment should be because of the infamous phone call – recorded, repeated and heard around the world – to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where Trump wanted to "fix" the election in his favor by saying, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

Mr. Raffensperger, a Republican, refused to abide by Trump's demand and the rest is history, except for America waiting an indictment on this “in your face” try to overturn the election in his favor.

So I say again to Mr. Bragg and others, leave the low hanging fruit alone and go for the real important, dangerous and rotten fruit that Donald J. Trump did and is guilty of.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming