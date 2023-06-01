Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I’m told by a Cayuga County resident with knowledge from a spouse, that midwifery in NY State has been operating under a Covid era loophole that has now been closed. Demand for home births in rural areas is substantial and is currently unmet. Pre and post natal care in rural areas is scarce. I’m told 16 counties lack any sort of readily accessible affordable routine pre natal care. It sounds like it’s easier to get an abortion than it is to have a baby in NYS to me! What’s the deal? And how can a species continue to exist if a third of its births are by surgical c section?

Legislation (S7078 Senate A 7898 Assembly) to allow credential process for midwives has been stalled in committee for years. Who is impeding it? This is a local issue. There are a number of Mennonite families in the Wayne-Cayuga area who choose not to have “medical” deliveries in a hospital setting. They are human beings and should have this choice. Other people also choose home birth for various reasons. I have a friend who did this.

Why can’t a midwife get licensed to practice in NYS? Currently a NY midwife must hold a nursing credential that includes a master’s degree. The "why" goes back a century or more and inevitably involves politics and gender control issues that I don’t want to get into in a brief letter. Here is a link that gives a brief history. (Google midwife discrimination.)

For more information visit The Big Push, an advocacy program to establish a uniform credential nationwide for midwives to practice. (The credential is now recognized in 37 states, but legislation can’t get out of committee here in New York.)

A New York Times story covers the trial of Elizabeth Caitlin who served the Mennonite community in Penn Yan. She was arrested for being a midwife. The article is a good summary of the issues.

Susan P. Gateley

Sterling