President Biden, we have masked, isolated and denied freedom of choices and yet this has not stopped the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Could it be that the current government allows illegal immigrants by the thousands to infiltrate our beloved country undetected?

What's the difference? Illegal undocumented immigrants coming to the U.S. for safety, now legal American citizens facing rioting in the streets and murders daily.

Who has priority?

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

