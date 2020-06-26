Letter: Protests have been anything but peaceful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m sure after this letter I’ll be called a racist but that’s fine because I know I’m not.

Wake up people if you think the so-called peaceful protests are just that because they’re not. Do black lives really matter when young black children are being killed by other black people who are supposedly peacefully protesting police brutality? Fathers day weekend, 100 shootings in Chicago black on black shootings that left some children dead but hey where’s Al Sharpton or Jesse Jackson for that? Oh that’s right they only think black lives matter when a black person is shot by a white cop.

Look it up folks. In 2019 9 unarmed black people were shot and killed by on-duty cops, 19 unarmed white people were shot and killed by on-duty cops, and 50 cops were killed. How many protests were there for those 50 cops killed? Is burning buildings and looting and tearing down statues really a black lives matter peaceful protest? Hell, most of these idiots don’t even know anything about the statues they’re tearing down — and should we try and erase the past or learn from it?