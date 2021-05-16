Letter: Proud to advocate for Auburn schools

It has been an honor and privilege to serve my hometown district as an Auburn school board member these past three years.
I’m proud to be an Auburn kid, growing up on Orchard Street and running up and down Swift and Anna streets at my grandparents' house. My mom worked full-time and went to nursing school at CCC during the day. I was often a handful, both for her and for many teachers. I was not a diligent student; I was not always a cooperative student. What was consistent though was teachers found time for a kid like me.
I remember Mrs. Crowell at Genesee letting me read to the class if I finished my work early. I remember Mrs. Magats, Mrs. Cunliffe and Mrs. Baranick teaching me to love history and books; Mr. Tenity at West Middle who thought outside the box and brought us on the annual D.C. trip; and Mr. Martin, who found a way to engage me in class through connecting to the sports magazines I’d devour. These teachers and so many others took time to see in me potential I didn’t always see in myself.
In recent years, things have gotten tough for our district. The year I ran, 28 positions were eliminated and art and music instruction was reduced. The district cut 20% of instructional positions over the last decade. This means bigger class sizes and less time for what might really get to those harder-to-reach kids.
This year, COVID laid bare realities of underfunding. Our already over-stretched staff had to teach remote, then hybrid, then in-person, sometimes all at the same time. Parents were rightly frustrated when they saw neighboring districts with smaller class sizes get in-person more quickly than we could.
I’m proud of the work we’ve done with the advocacy committee, bringing students, parents and staff together to fight for fair funding. We collected thousands of petitions, wrote dozens of letters and made trips to Syracuse and Albany. This year we are finally on the right path. We’re restoring those cuts to art and music and adding counselors in each of our elementary schools to help with our kids' social and emotional needs.
I’m running for Auburn school board again because I want to give back to a district that's given me so much. I’m running to lower class sizes so the current generation of teachers have time to reach each and every child in their care and so the next generation of Auburn kids reaches every ounce of their potential.
Ian Phillips
Owaso
Ian Phillips is a member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.