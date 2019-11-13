I wish to express my deep appreciation to the voters in the Onondaga County 13th Legislative District. I am excited to again have the opportunity to represent the people of Camillus, Jordan-Elbridge and Baldwinsville-Van Buren in the county Legislature. The 13th District is diverse but has much in common. Beautiful countryside, historic villages, dedicated and hardworking village and town public officials serving their residents, dozens of small businesses which are the backbone of their communities, three outstanding local police departments, outstanding public libraries, veterans organizations, service and fraternal groups, dozens of dedicated firefighting personnel and first responders, and three of the best schools in central New York. There is so much to be proud of. The best government is government at the local level and closest to the people and that is the message I will continue to take to the court house each and every day. Again thank you for all the support during my first term and on Election Day.
Ken Bush Jr.
