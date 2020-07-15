Letter: Provide federal funding for schools

It’s enough to make you do a double take: In 2020 — the age of electric cars, smartphones and artificial intelligence — only 10 percent of school districts say that all students have high-speed internet access at home.
Yet that’s the reality across the state, according to The Education Trust-New York (Report: School closures in New York led to inequitable online learning, July 1).
Many often think of our public schools as the great equalizers. But you don’t have to dig very deep to uncover gross inequities in funding, access to academic courses and access to social-emotional services that families are increasingly relying on schools for. Consider that when I visited Auburn earlier this year, before school buildings closed, I learned that there is just one school counselor and four social workers for 2,500 students. No wonder in a district that is owed more than $6 million in state Foundation Aid.
The coronavirus pandemic and the closure of school buildings further exposed underlying inequality, particularly when it comes to access to technology.
I truly believe our educators and school staff did an incredible job turning on a dime to transition to remote learning. But as The Citizen reported, only 30 percent of school districts had enough computers for every student, while two-thirds said they could provide them only to some.
Anecdotally, we heard about educators in some areas of the state delivering manila envelopes stuffed with coursework to students who lacked access to technology. Even some educators themselves had to drive to the school parking lot just to access high-speed internet that they cannot access in their own homes.
We don’t know yet what exactly school will look like in the fall. But whether it’s in-person or temporarily remote once again, our students deserve nothing short of equal access.
That starts with providing schools the resources they need. The federal HEROES Act passed by the U.S. House includes critical stimulus for schools at a time when, absent federal action, the state is threatening deep cuts. Of course, the state also has a role to play here by asking billionaires and ultramillionaires to pay their fair share toward public services through higher taxes.
Inequality has been laid bare for all to see. Our students can’t afford for us to ignore it.
Andy Pallotta
Latham
Andy Pallotta is president of New York State United Teachers
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!