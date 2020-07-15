Letter: Provide federal funding for schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s enough to make you do a double take: In 2020 — the age of electric cars, smartphones and artificial intelligence — only 10 percent of school districts say that all students have high-speed internet access at home.

Yet that’s the reality across the state, according to The Education Trust-New York (Report: School closures in New York led to inequitable online learning, July 1).

Many often think of our public schools as the great equalizers. But you don’t have to dig very deep to uncover gross inequities in funding, access to academic courses and access to social-emotional services that families are increasingly relying on schools for. Consider that when I visited Auburn earlier this year, before school buildings closed, I learned that there is just one school counselor and four social workers for 2,500 students. No wonder in a district that is owed more than $6 million in state Foundation Aid.

The coronavirus pandemic and the closure of school buildings further exposed underlying inequality, particularly when it comes to access to technology.