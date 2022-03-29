Letter: Public libraries offer vital internet access

I am writing in regard to an AP article that appeared in the Citizen on March 13. In the AP article, "New York makes a broadband push," Michael Hill fails to mention a vital source of free high speed wifi access — your local library. Libraries across the globe offer a free means of bridging the digital divide. Cayuga County is home to nine public libraries (Auburn, Aurora, Cato, Fair Haven, Moravia, Poplar Ridge, Port Byron, Union Springs, Weedsport). Our county contains many rural areas in which broadband service is not available in homes; however, even prior to the start of the pandemic, free access to wifi service was available in all of our libraries. Many of the libraries offer this service 24/7/365 with access available outside of the building even when the library is not open and this is not limited to library card holders. For community members who do not have their own devices, all libraries offer access to computers within the libraries, with some libraries offering wifi hotspots and laptops that can be checked out with a library card. Obtaining a library card is free to the public. Services such as printing, faxing and scan to e-mail are also available with minimal charges to offset the costs of telephone usage, paper and toner. Your local library is there for you!