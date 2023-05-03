Why is it that the public votes to approve a school budget, but the state budget gets stuffed down the throats of the public? The budget should be set up just like a school vote — yes/no on the spending and then yes/no on all the "little" extras that seem to always get added in like bail reform, Queen Kathy's "all electric homes" and a host of other bills that would never pass if they were put up for vote on their own. But then again as voters, elected officials may think that we are too stupid to see what is really important.