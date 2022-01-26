Letter: Published cartoon meant much to me

When I was little, probably 8 or 9, I loved cartoons and loved to draw them. I loved the editorial cartoons as much as the funny papers. I decided that I wanted to make my own. I drew a cartoon about the end of the UPS workers strike, with a Willie Nelson lyric, “on the road again.” Not very creative but I was proud of it. My dad helped me send it in to The Citizen. I was amazed when the paper actually published the drawing in place of one of the usual cartoonist's work. (Thank you to that artist who allowed me to upstage them.) I am now sitting here at 33, two expensive degrees later, finally entering my second year as an artist, just living off of my painting. No side hustle or survival job. This is as baffling to me as it is to my friends and family. But remembering what having that cartoon published did for me prompted me to write this.