If I still lived in Auburn, I would vote for Mr. Tim Locastro to be a member of the Auburn City Council. But, I moved to Florida in August 2019, and am not able to support him with my vote. So, I am writing this letter to help him, because I respect and admire him.
I have known Mr. Locastro since I was a little boy. His son Timmy and I are friends. Mr. Locastro has always been very supportive to my brother Chris, and I. A few years ago, he hired my brother in order to help him earn a living and to learn the trade of working with black-top.
Mr. Locastro always listens to other people's opinions, and is willing to help them achieve their goals. He is very patient, non-judgmental, and supportive of all of us. When I was looking for a job, before I went away to college, he gave me good advice for how l could use my skills most effectively. He has always been a hard worker, so he is an inspiration to those of us who want to learn how to accomplish positive things.
When Timmy and my brother were students at Ithaca College, they played baseball for the Ithaca Bombers. Mr. Locastro and his wife attended every game. We could all count on their enthusiasm and generosity. They bought food, beverages, snacks and blankets, and shared them with everyone. Mr. Locastro even brought a grill and served hot food for the players and their families. He loves his son so much that he always kissed him no matter how Timmy felt about this display of affection in front of his teammates.
Please give Mr. Locastro a chance to work for the citizens of Auburn.
RJ Anderson
Port Orange, Florida