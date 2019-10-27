How many of our Fleming residents have had the privilege of a visit from David and Andrea MacDonald? Mr. MacDonald, a member of The Fair and Equal Party, is interested in serving the citizens of Fleming as a member of the town board. He is fully supported in this endeavor by his wife, Andrea and their six children. Together they are campaigning throughout the town of Fleming.
It has been my honor to know David for the past ﬁve years. He works at the Fleming Town Recycling Center. Because of his compassion, kindness, selﬂess assistance, patience and encouragement, Mr. MacDonald's friendship has been of immeasurable value and comfort to me.
I have always been impressed with his resume. As a hard-working and ambitious young man he works two jobs, and has been an active participant in several community outreach groups. His past experience as a competent employee functioning effectively in the business and financial professions has oriented him to managing the intricacies of multi-million dollar corporations. He will bring these positive attributes to the budgeting issues necessary for a Fleming Town Board member.
Mr. MacDonald is a man of honor, integrity, courage, wisdom and Wit. Of primary importance is his ability to simply listen to others, remaining non-judgmental and unbiased. He is eminently approachable and always demonstrates that he respects the worth and dignity of all people.
Wouldn't it be wise to appoint a person who will bring fresh, new and important ideas and solutions to the traditional political monopoly of our governing board?
Joan Sigona
Fleming