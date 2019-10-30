To the residents of Cayuga County Legislative District 12: This upcoming election is critically important, and one where experience truly matters.
Over the past eight months I have worked hard to learn about current county operations and departmental needs, as well as the needs of businesses, families and individuals in our community.
I’ve met personally with over a dozen county department heads, attended most legislative and committee meetings, toured multiple growing businesses, engaged numerous public and non-profit partners, knocked on hundreds of doors, followed up on constituent concerns, and attended events to learn more about our community’s response to workforce development, substance abuse and water quality issues.
Over the course of my 20-year career in planning and economic, community and non-profit development, I have worked with leaders and stakeholders including the public to assess local needs, develop local solutions and move projects forward. I view this candidacy as a natural extension of my life’s work and will apply my knowledge, experience and work ethic to the important job at hand when elected.
As your representative, I will work with the full legislative body to develop a functional, forward-thinking government that enhances county operations and keeps big picture goals and priorities including water quality, economic growth, and affordability on the front burner. Please contact me any time to share your ideas or concerns. My sleeves are rolled up, and I am ready to work for you.
Trish Ottley Kerr
Auburn