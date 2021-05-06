Letter: Put Rachel Czyz on Auburn school board

It’s really refreshing to see the number of interested individuals for this year's Auburn school board election. The group range from neophytes to well-seasoned individuals but there is one who stands out over all the others and that one is Rachel Czyz!

She is the mother of six, has a degree in education and is a strong advocate for children. All her board decisions would be based on what is best for the children and not any special interest. I believe she will attack every issue with an open mind yet still have her sights set on what is best for the children. She also will be an advocate for parental involvement in all areas of a child's education.