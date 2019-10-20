I’m writing to endorse Gwen Webber-McLeod in her run for Cayuga County Legislature District 14, on Auburn’s south side. I love Auburn, have lived and worked there for years, consider it my adopted home.
To Auburn’s great advantage, it is a small city, its problems are manageable, and positive initiatives have a relatively quick and powerful impact when key people pull together energetically. That’s why Gwen needs to be representing the 14th district, why she needs to be a voice in the county legislature representing part of the city.
I’ve known Gwen for decades. She is smart, creative, responsive and committed to service. She will do city and county residents a world of good serving as a county legislator and I encourage every eligible voter in the 14th district to cast their ballot for Gwen.
You have free articles remaining.
Dave Tobin
Marcellus