This past July, legislator Mike Didio left the historic record with a quote to remember him by, when he asserted that a pro-diversity measure in Cayuga County was pointless because minorities simply lacked the effort to apply for jobs. His fellow legislator (Mr. Dennison) doubled down by insisting the measure wasn’t worth it because Cayuga County is 92% white.
Think for a moment about what that statement implies.
It implies that 8% of Cayuga County’s citizens are seen as naturally lazy and destined to be poor. It implies that the county government should be directed not to be concerned with people of color. It implies that some legislators think that when it comes to minorities, human beings mind you, we can simply “cut our losses.” They should read Matthew 25:40.
At any rate, the 92% statistic is meaningless in district 14, the most diverse in the county with a minority population of 29%. The irony here is astounding, as it is clearly not the 29% minority population of district 14 who lack effort, but rather the legislators themselves.
The most insidious form of racism does not wear sheets or swastikas, but appears normal and mundane. To believe that someone’s race includes natural-born shortcomings is the bedrock of all prejudice. When policy-makers hold that view, real human lives are effected. Starting from that point of view, there is no hope for upward mobility, no chance for change, and no reason to care.
As people with morals and humanity, most of us know that is not true. We still believe most people are good, even as our national leaders use racist dog whistles to rile the weak-minded. I suspect Mr. Didio knows that too, but his words betray an inward cynicism that is reflected in the county legislators.
That’s why, as a property-owning constituent of District 14, I completely and enthusiastically endorse Gwen Webber-McLeod for the county legislature. She understands that the wealthy and poor alike in the county are sick of curmudgeons in the legislature fighting everyone and each other, and not getting anything done.
As a woman of color who owns her own successful business, Gwen is the very epitome of the kind of hard-working American we should vote for. I have absolute confidence in her ability to help bring a higher level of professionalism and efficiency to our county government.
Andrew R. Roblee
Auburn