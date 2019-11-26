Webster's Dictionary defines "united" as “joining together as one/a bond between all the parties/etc.”
Therefore, the words of one of our greatest leaders, Thomas Jefferson, should be heeded since we are a united people in a nation called “The United States.” And, since actions speak louder than words, everyone should be in agreement that whoever calls themselves American should prove by their actions that he/she is one, regardless of color/race/or creed. Right?
Jefferson said, “An enemy generally says and believes what he wishes,” He also said, “Commerce with all nations, alliance with none, should be our motto.” If actions speak louder than words, then without a doubt, Putin's actions are proof of who he is: a dictator! And, because we should forever heed Jefferson's warning, we can never have any alliance with Putin!
Therefore, if a president's duty includes joining together all citizens of our great nation, then denigrating one political party over another would seem to be a definite NO-NO! Even speaking and displaying any sign of disrespect toward any one of our nation's agencies and/or the government workers in that agency, who are proving they are faithfully performing important duties that often times put their lives at risk, would be a contradiction of what a president should do!
Even what Christ said, “do unto others as they would want done unto us,” is the only correct thing that a Christian should do, regardless of the church he/she goes to.
The original quote “If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand” is from the Gospel of St. Mark. That quote – as we are well aware of – was borrowed by Abraham Lincoln. Unfortunately not only our president but many of our politicians are ignoring what is obvious to some of us!
Therefore, it is the actions we have a right to question of one another, especially if they contradict what is proof of an American! Unfortunately, I – as well as many others – are becoming increasingly saddened because of the actions of the president. We need to remind ourselves also that we are the only country in the world composed of mostly immigrants from every other nation in the world! So if we really are “one nation, indivisible” then we must prove we still can be ... before it's too late!
Wake up, fellow citizens! Our president is playing right into the hands of Comrade Putin, who (unfortunately) is too easily manipulating him!
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn