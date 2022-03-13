Letter: Putin must be stopped at all costs

Poland has offered to transfer all of their MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany and for the United States and NATO to find a way to transfer these MiGs to Ukraine to stop the unprovoked onslaught by Putin’s Russian forces upon Ukraine.

However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Poland’s proposal was not "tenable.”

Additionally, Kirby noted “shows just some of the complexities this issue presents" as Russia has made threatening statements over arms being provided to Ukrainians for use against Russian forces.

Yes, I agree that there are many “complexities” in this war against the Ukrainian people.

Especially when Russian artillery and planes kill innocent children and hundreds of Ukrainian lives and destroy their homes and hospitals and the carnage continues unabated.

However, why is it “uncomplex” for the United States, NATO, etc., to provide Ukraine with thousands of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles — plus billions of dollars in other various munitions and weapons — that have saved thousands of Ukrainian lives?

It’s long overdue, but the United States, NATO and the vast majority of UN members refuse to bite the bullet and just kill Putin. Yes, kill Putin!

There is a possibility that the Russian people could rise up and dethrone Putin but then, most of the Russians don’t know the real reason of this unprovoked war against Ukraine because of no free press in Russia, so when is this possibly going to happen?

It appears the Russian oligarchs aren’t doing anything about this war because their lives aren’t in real danger and their billions of dollars are squirreled away in far off lands.

Nor do I hear that the Russian Duma or military is ready to do a coup and overthrow dictator Putin.

So yes, I know. This “kill the madman” action would set a new direction of ending warfare and human behavior, but right now — as I see it — it would be the best choice to end this carnage — now!

Yes, now. Because if Putin does not get what he wants with conventional weapons, he’ll resort to the nuclear option, either via his thousands of nuclear weapons or exploding Chernobyl or some other Ukrainian nuclear generation plant that’s under Russian control now.

Plus, if Putin isn’t stopped now, he will invade the rest of Europe and that will be the death of what the free world calls “democracy.”

Slava Ukrainii. (Glory to Ukraine).

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0