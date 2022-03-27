Letter: Putin's efforts like those of Hitler

After watching the recent events in Ukraine and Russia unfold with great concern, we, the students and professor in the World War II history class at Wells College, rearranged our schedule to discuss the causes of WWII, noting eerie parallels but notable differences with the current conflict. We decided to brainstorm ways to deescalate and prevent another global conflict in the present. Some of us maintained a sense of optimism, while others grappled with inevitabilities. Below you will find some of our thoughts.

By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin will reshape the way international politics and relations are conducted. One can find direct parallels between Putin’s efforts and the actions of Adolf Hitler. In WWII, Wehrmacht tanks rolled into countries like Poland, Norway and Denmark. Today, Russian tanks roll into Ukraine. However, today, most people in the West support Ukraine and oppose Putin, whereas Hitler faced a divided front. The continued solidarity of and logistical support provided by NATO, continued isolation and implementation of sanctions on Russia, and humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian people can help prevent a further expansion of the conflict.

In the Cold War, the Western media portrayed Russia and China as “the villains” due to their diplomatic choices, governmental structure and ideologies. However, despite the Cold War coming to an end in 1989, this pattern of villainization has not ended. The villain narrative continues to this day in the form of subtle connotations if not in blatant accusations. Parallels can be seen between what is happening to Russia and China today and what happened to Germany and Japan before WWII. In order to deescalate the conflict, Western journalists must reflect upon the narratives they construct, and the sort of emotions those narratives evoke amongst readers.

Technology allows people to share first-hand accounts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Social media increases the flow of misinformation and spread of discrimination across the world, especially in countries with large expatriate Ukrainian and Russian communities. Actors in the past also struggled to differentiate between the actions of individuals and their governments. For instance, many depicted German-Americans and Japanese-Americans as evil or subversive. To learn from previous mistakes, countries with large ethnic communities from belligerent countries should educate its citizens about how governmental actions and military endeavors do not represent the views of an entire population.

Phillip Guingona, an assistant professor of history at Wells College, submitted this letter on behalf of his World War II history class.

