Letter: Putin's moves mirror those of Hitler

Ukraine's history with Russia over the past eight years seems to bear some resemblance to a similar set of circumstances from the late 1930s. Hitler's rise to power culminated in a horrific war in Europe 1939-1945, but his use of military power started in 1936 when he brazenly sent German troops to reoccupy the Rhineland (taken from Germany when it lost World War I). In 2014, Putin did something similar by sending troops to occupy the Crimean Peninsula, an autonomous republic of Ukraine, justifying Russia's annexation by claiming the majority ethnic Russian population was being unfairly persecuted by the Ukrainian government in Kiev.

Then, after occupying Czechoslovakia and Austria, and invading Poland (joined by the Soviets), Denmark and Norway, Hitler, in 1940, invaded Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and France. Mussolini's Italy also belatedly invaded France. It seems Putin's invasion of Ukraine Feb. 23 is straight out of Hitler's playbook, and the connivance of Belarus's dictator Alexander Luckashenko is playing the part of Mussolini.

Why is this all happening now? Maybe Putin is getting old and time is short for putting his beloved Soviet Union back together again. NATO's hands are tied because NATO is a defensive alliance and Ukraine did not have the time to join — it's last pro-Russian president Yanukovych was tossed out of the country in 2013. Ukraine has been interested in fostering better ties with the West, even joining NATO, a real and present danger to Putin's dream.

History does repeat itself. Let's hope the West's economic sanctions and Russian boys coming home in body bags can convince the Russian people that Putin must relent!

Jim Chattin

Moravia

