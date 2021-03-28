Letter: Qualified immunity for police must end

As the recent events in our area including in Rochester, Wolcott and Syracuse suggest, our local police forces have their share of “bad” cops. One thing that has allowed this problem to fester and worsen is the doctrine of “qualified immunity,” the legal doctrine that for decades has shielded bad police officers from lawsuits when they violate citizens’ rights.

This needs to go now. We must hold police accountable when they endanger the public with reckless actions. It's past time to end "qualified immunity."

Balance is key to law and order and to justice, and cops must not be above the law. There is no justice with the legal loophole of qualified immunity that allows police to carry out unreasonable searches and to use excessive force without any consequences.

Ending qualified immunity will help good cops by increasing trust between police and the general community. It's long past time to do away with it.

Legislation has been introduced in the New York Senate. Now, we need our lawmakers to support S.01050 and end qualified immunity in New York state.