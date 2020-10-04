Letter: Quality time with fathers is essential

Many fashion their daily agendas by the parameters of the ultimate measure of accountability — time. From earth’s corner to corner and every region within, the instilled measure of the day’s totality is forever constant as 24 hours. No wealthy entrepreneur can purchase or is more privy to time than the deprived derelict sleeping under a bridge. Our discussion is not about the provided time we all have, but the individual purpose of our time and its effects on those we love.

A father’s devoted time to family and children is impeccably crucial! Paternal quality-time shape underdeveloped values and molds the fabrics of esteem that stand as the blue-print for adult individual and social stability. Negative “daddy” issues can often cripple a young boy’s ability to withstand challenges in life or surmount those feats-of-cards that nature has dealt. Through the eyes of a young girl, unpleasant imagery of her father could perhaps induce apprehension in future relationships or cognitively embed a thick wall of resistance to all men. The gold-standard of good parenting for all is the quality of time spent with our children.