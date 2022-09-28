Letter: Queen Elizabeth stood for common sense

During World War II, she drove an ambulance for the allies, especially during the bombing by Germans of London during the blitz. Great Britain stood alone against Adolf Hitler in Germany. The USA got in the war on Dec. 7, 1941, because of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. Days later Hitler declared war against USA. USA declared war against Germany and the Axis powers. Prime Minister Winston Churchill held Great Britain together. After World War II in 1952, Queen Elizabeth became queen of Great Britain and held the throne for 70 years.

She died at age named 96. She met 13 U.S. Presidents, at least, 14 prime ministers, countless leaders of world countries, religious leaders, as well. The best of friends with the USA, she married King Philip shortly after WWII. She had children, Charles, who now is King Charles taking over her throne. Charles has big shoes to fill. I watched the funeral, where people from all over the world came to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth. I was especially proud to see President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend and pay respects to the queen. The Republicans and Democrats and independents, get your act together and work together the way the queen did. There is too much jealousy and hatred in our government today. Midterm elections coming up are nothing but backstabbing, lies being told. A lot of this falls on Donald Trump. I say to all politicians, take a good hard look at what the queen stood for, take some good common sense and work together. Pray for King Charles, he needs all the help he can get. God bless Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. God bless the United States of America.