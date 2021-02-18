Letter: Questionable comic not fit to publish

One of my greatest pastimes as a child was reading the Sunday "Funnies," the color comics that would come in the newspaper. With all of the upheaval in the world, it's nice to still get color comics each week.

What concerns me is the front-page comic "Macanudo" by Liniers that appears each Sunday in The Citizen's Sunday comics. Personally, I find it to be a dark comic, almost always lacking in humor, and sometimes shocking. At least three times in recent memory this comic has had explicit and positive reference to the devil, as if to promote the devil as a fun, good figure. The comic has illustrated in the past other devil-related images such as a Pentagram, Ouija boards, etc. If nothing else, the comic subtly entices one to try out such things or look into them.

As a man of faith, it seems odd to me that The Citizen would post such a comic in their Sunday paper. Freedom of religion is our Constitutional right, but promoting the devil or featuring items of devil-worship do not seem suitable for a children's section of a newspaper.