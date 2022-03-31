Letter: Questioning of judge nothing short of racist

The GOP senators clearly displayed "disrespect" towards Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson with racist conspiracies having nothing to do with judicial questions or experience. The behaviors of Sens. Hawley, Cruz, Graham, Blackburn and Cornyn were disgusting at best; each one of them should consider running for sewage treatment managers!

During the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearing, the GOP remained silent and never asked him about race theories. They never asked Amy Barrett any disrespectful questions either, nor about the fact that she had very little experience as a judge.

Lastly, the disrespectful behavior of the GOP senators clearly displayed their true selves with their line of questioning towards Justice Brown-Jackson, and this needs to be called out for what it truly is: racism!

Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson displayed a calm demeanor and never did she disrespect anybody but answered questions to the best of her ability despite the disrespectful behavior of the GOP senators. My wife and I are Hispanic, and feel she has earned the right to be nominated and confirmed to justice of the Supreme Court and she has our deepest respect and admiration as she has clearly persevered in her studies and in her work life, and she is now one of our heroes, and we ask the Senate to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson as the newest justice to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn

