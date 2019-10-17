Mike Quill has devoted his entire professional life to serving others. First, as a U.S. Marine, then, for many years as a fireman and first-responder for the city of Auburn, and now as the city's well-known and widely respected mayor. It has been my great honor and privilege to serve for several years beside Mike on the board of governors of the New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal (NYMIR). NYMIR is a perfect example of shared services and intermunicipal cooperation, with many different levels of government working together to provide insurance coverages to more than 900 municipalities throughout New York state.
Mike Quill has devoted many, many hours of his time to this outstanding, not-for-profit organization, and chances are very good that wherever you live, your municipality is probably a member of NYMIR, and is likely saving money on insurance premiums. And that translates into tax relief for residents not just in Auburn, but for people all across the entire state. The 13 members of the NYMIR Board of Governors, consisting of representatives from towns, villages, cities and counties all across New York state, have elected Mike Quill to be the president of that prestigious board. Whether he is serving as a leader of NYMIR, or as mayor of the city of Auburn, Mike brings a sense of dedication, determination, integrity and a deep commitment to public service to every task he takes on. I am absolutely confident that Mike Quill will continue to work hard for the citizens of Auburn in a non-partisan and dedicated way, and I would encourage their support for him on election day, Nov. 5.
William Cherry
Glenville
Williams Cherry is past president of New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal and Schoharie County Treasurer