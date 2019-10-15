I have always been proud to call Auburn my home. Under the leadership of Mayor Quill, the level of my pride has increased greatly. His love of and commitment to the city is exemplary.
Mayor Quill along with a proactive, progressive city council has fostered positive and considerable improvements benefiting our community in a myriad of ways.
Mayor Quill is a man of the highest integrity, a leader with vision, and a true gentleman. He represents Auburn and ALL of its citizens with dignity.
I urge you to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to re-elect our outstanding Mayor Quill.
Diane McKeon
Auburn