Learn to respect the power of diversity, for a community’s strength lies not only in its numbers, but also in all the diverse skills and the collective resources of its members.

Born and raised in the most multi-cultural and diverse neighborhood in the city of Auburn, Mayor “Mike” Quill knows best how to continue serving our fair city.

I know this because I grew up in the same neighborhood, went to the same high school, our fathers worked side by side on the Auburn Fire Department, and I moved back to Auburn ... into the same neighborhood.

I might not agree with everything Mayor Quill has proposed during his tenure, but, the accomplishments have moved Auburn in the right direction. There is rehabilitated/renovated affordable housing, downtown Auburn continues to be transformed from empty storefronts into thriving businesses ... with more to come. Our community college thrives, preschool and after-school programs thrive, as does our high school and its many programs. Our history and our museums have gained recognition ... Auburn is a gateway city for tourism.

Yes ... we pay taxes, have water bills, and there are many “eyesore” abandoned houses that need to be torn down. We do have a full-time fire department, full-time police department, emergency medical services and a department of public works.

So, yes, Auburn has thrived and will continue to do so ... we have a mayor that will listen to all of our “diverse” concerns and with our elected leaders; do what is best for our community.

Jack Hardy

Auburn

