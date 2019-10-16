Learn to respect the power of diversity, for a community’s strength lies not only in its numbers, but also in all the diverse skills and the collective resources of its members.
Born and raised in the most multi-cultural and diverse neighborhood in the city of Auburn, Mayor “Mike” Quill knows best how to continue serving our fair city.
I know this because I grew up in the same neighborhood, went to the same high school, our fathers worked side by side on the Auburn Fire Department, and I moved back to Auburn ... into the same neighborhood.
I might not agree with everything Mayor Quill has proposed during his tenure, but, the accomplishments have moved Auburn in the right direction. There is rehabilitated/renovated affordable housing, downtown Auburn continues to be transformed from empty storefronts into thriving businesses ... with more to come. Our community college thrives, preschool and after-school programs thrive, as does our high school and its many programs. Our history and our museums have gained recognition ... Auburn is a gateway city for tourism.
You have free articles remaining.
Yes ... we pay taxes, have water bills, and there are many “eyesore” abandoned houses that need to be torn down. We do have a full-time fire department, full-time police department, emergency medical services and a department of public works.
So, yes, Auburn has thrived and will continue to do so ... we have a mayor that will listen to all of our “diverse” concerns and with our elected leaders; do what is best for our community.
Jack Hardy
Auburn