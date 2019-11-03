At a recent event in Auburn, Mike Quill was praised by New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and described by an attendee as having a "statesman quality." It is evident that Mayor Quill has been a bridge builder for Auburn with New York state government to access funding for Auburn. Mayor Quill's record speaks for itself. He has been diplomatic and deliberative in representing our city with honor.
There has been much progress, but there is much more to be done. Owasco Lake, the source of our drinking water, must be a priority. Zombie house and slumlords are a blight on our neighborhoods. Our police force needs to be expanded to prevent crime. We need to continue to revitalize our downtown while maintaining a strong sense of our past through preservation and restoration programs such as the town of Seneca Falls, Waterloo and Geneva have done. A "vintage" downtown not only has tourist appeal but also promotes a strong sense of community and our historic ties to the past.
As of Oct. 26, voters have 10 days to make their voices count. There are now no excuses for not voting. Vote for the person in each category who will best serve the needs of your community — not the person who does not return your call!
In honor of Veterans Day, cast your vote for a veteran — Mike Quill.
Steve and Judy Coleman
Auburn