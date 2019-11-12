Thank you, voters. Athough we did not garner a win for a variety of reasons, thank you to the people in and outside of District 12 that supported me financially, verbally and with your votes. I enjoyed the experience of running for office and doing so reinforced my beliefs as to how caring people in District 12 and Cayuga County are. My opponent kept the race classy, the debate with her was fun and I wish here well. We made some new friends as we went door to door and I had some dedicated volunteers! This run for office has only deepened my resolve to become more involved as you can serve publicly in a variety of ways.
