Letter: Rachel May reflects New York values

When the Supreme Court overturned 50 years of precedent in its Roe v. Wade decision, they put basic human rights on the ballot all over the nation. With the 2022 midterms just weeks away, make no mistake: marriage equality, access to contraceptives, and the fundamental right to privacy are all up for grabs.

New York has always been a safe haven for people from all walks of life, but we must not take for granted that it will always be that way. The Supreme Court has shown us what radical right-wing policies and politicians are willing to do, and without our votes, even New Yorkers won't be safe from their backward and dangerous ways.

Luckily, here in Syracuse, we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate who has shown her colors on these issues time and time again. Sen. Rachel May was instrumental in passing the Reproductive Health Act and she helped to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in New York, to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, pregnancy status, and gender. Senator May believes in the right to choose, the right to bodily autonomy, and the right to pursue the life of your choosing.

New Yorkers deserve representatives that reflect New York values and are unafraid to stand up for human rights. I'm proud to vote for Senator May - and I hope you’ll join me.

Janet Schwenke

Auburn