Letter: Racism needs to be understood, confronted

To many in this county that holds itself up as the world’s beacon of justice and liberty, racism is one of America’s dirty secrets, akin to the church-going rageaholic father no one in the family dare call out. It takes a profound perspective shift and courage to confront an abusive parent, so too the racism built into American institutions and social fabric.

Getting to a point where we see things differently about something so dear, a parent, America, our own lives, can take uncomfortable and time-consuming work as we scrutinize that which we think we understand, or that which is so much a part of us we don’t want to examine it.

Regarding the insidiousness of American racism there’s no shortage of material — books, movies, songs, articles, news, plays — that call it out, but right now one work stands apart: “Between the World and Me,” an HBO production of Ta-Nahesi Coates’ book by the same name. (It’s streaming free through Nov. 30). The book is written as a letter from Coates to his 15-year-old son, a reckoning about the broader world the young man is becoming aware of. We can all relate to such parent-child exchanges and this one is heartrending.