Letter: Racism remains a serious problem

I am writing in response to Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison’s egregiously racist and divisive letter to the editor in Auburn’s Citizen newspaper on June 26, 2020, and subsequent letters in support.
As many leaders and citizens of Cayuga County have already pointed out, his letter is riddled with racist tropes and stereotypes, misinformation and outright lies. This kind of behavior from an elected official is entirely unacceptable. Dennison needs to resign effective immediately. It was not only irresponsible for him to use his platform of power to spit out such vitriol, but it was also harmful and dangerous, and allowing him to remain in office without consequence is an act of violence against Black and brown communities of Cayuga County.
To anyone denying the existence of systemic racism in America and encouraging others to educate themselves about its non-existence, I’d conversely encourage you educate yourself further on the complexity and extent of systemic racism and white supremacy in this country.
Ask leaders and members of local Black and brown communities if they think systemic racism is an issue, and how it affects their lives directly. Listen to the people who are actually affected by systemic racism and believe them when they tell you.
Read books by anti-racist, intersectional Black scholars and social researchers like Ibram X. Kendi, Ijeoma Oluo and Michelle Alexander, whose work speaks to the heart of the serious racial disparities that infect every aspect of American society.
As a white person, it is irresponsible and dangerous to claim that things regarding racism are much better now than in the 1960s. The truth is they only appear better (and only in some, more obvious ways), when in actuality, at the core of the issue, very little has changed.
Racism is a serious issue in this country. The Black Lives Matter movement has pulled down the veil on the hideous truth that has been present all along. How far this movement for social justice will go lies very much in the hands (and souls) of white America.
Will you rise up to meet this challenge and help America finally reach its highest ideals of truth and justice for all, or will you slump down into the comfort of complacency and your privilege, even as you benefit from the oppression of others? The choice, in my mind, is clear.
Jessie Reich
Auburn
