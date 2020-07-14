Letter: Racism remains a serious problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in response to Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison’s egregiously racist and divisive letter to the editor in Auburn’s Citizen newspaper on June 26, 2020, and subsequent letters in support.

As many leaders and citizens of Cayuga County have already pointed out, his letter is riddled with racist tropes and stereotypes, misinformation and outright lies. This kind of behavior from an elected official is entirely unacceptable. Dennison needs to resign effective immediately. It was not only irresponsible for him to use his platform of power to spit out such vitriol, but it was also harmful and dangerous, and allowing him to remain in office without consequence is an act of violence against Black and brown communities of Cayuga County.

To anyone denying the existence of systemic racism in America and encouraging others to educate themselves about its non-existence, I’d conversely encourage you educate yourself further on the complexity and extent of systemic racism and white supremacy in this country.

Ask leaders and members of local Black and brown communities if they think systemic racism is an issue, and how it affects their lives directly. Listen to the people who are actually affected by systemic racism and believe them when they tell you.