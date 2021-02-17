Letter: Radicalized Trumpers ignore proven facts

What? Do the right thing for America and keep our democracy strong?

Not a chance. First things first: All for me and the GOP. That’s their priority and if our democracy gets crushed, so be it.

And don't forget the current sitting GOP and extremely radicalized congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene believes 9/11 and the school shootings were staged; no plane crashed into the Pentagon; supported the execution of Democrats in Congress and a “Second Civil War” and is a huge backer of QAnon’s baseless theories that partially incited the Jan. 6 dangerous storming of our Capitol.

It’s one thing to vocally disagree because of different values but their actions are beyond the pale.

So when did these millions of GOP extremists get so radicalized?

If QAnon, Proud Boys, etc. and their legions can be radicalized by the Trump extreme right in such a short time, then maybe we can understand how some Islamists become radicalized and dangerous.

But then again, Islamic extremists are radicalized from infancy by constantly being brainwashed and being told America is the devil.