Letter: Radicalized Trumpers ignore proven facts

Washington Post’s Fact Checker wrote that Donald J. Trump made 30,573 false claims – you know, lies! – in his four years as president.
Does that bother his cult followers? Not a bit.
The Supreme Court, state courts, attorneys general, election heads, politicians and even some sane Republicans proved that there was no fraud in this election.
However, around 60 million of the 74 million who voted for Trump still believe that the election was stolen and believe in most of Trump’s 30,573 lies. How can this be?
It appears that this cult refuses to believe in substantiated facts and relies only on alternative facts to suit their warped beliefs.
Whatever happened to “critical thinking?” You know, objective analysis and evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgment, based on facts, logic and reason.
Why is it that nothing can persuade this cult nor do they want to examine factual evidence at hand?
They had three recounts in Georgia of 7.2 million votes and all were found to be valid.
Yet these extremist Republicans just keep marching to the sick drumbeat of Trump that the election was rigged and stolen from him.
These spineless GOP senators are afraid they’ll lose their entrenched seats when they run again, so they stick with the Trumpster lie.
What? Do the right thing for America and keep our democracy strong?
Not a chance. First things first: All for me and the GOP. That’s their priority and if our democracy gets crushed, so be it.
And don't forget the current sitting GOP and extremely radicalized congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Greene believes 9/11 and the school shootings were staged; no plane crashed into the Pentagon; supported the execution of Democrats in Congress and a “Second Civil War” and is a huge backer of QAnon’s baseless theories that partially incited the Jan. 6 dangerous storming of our Capitol.
It’s one thing to vocally disagree because of different values but their actions are beyond the pale.
So when did these millions of GOP extremists get so radicalized?
If QAnon, Proud Boys, etc. and their legions can be radicalized by the Trump extreme right in such a short time, then maybe we can understand how some Islamists become radicalized and dangerous.
But then again, Islamic extremists are radicalized from infancy by constantly being brainwashed and being told America is the devil.
Ah, but then we have the constant flood of lies and conspiracies via hundreds of social media sites. “So it shall be written, so it shall be done?” Say it isn’t so.
Bill Balyszak
Fleming