Letter: Reactions to abortion ruling are shocking

In regard to the nationwide attacks that have taken place around the United States since May 3:

The have been as many as 40 attacks since then, and this is what the American public tolerates?

What we are coming to is just like Nazi Germany in the 20th century. Since the American public supports abortion, it is not surprising since the U.S. is a savage nation.

Just because the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, this does not give us the right to destroy property.

On Aug. 18, Jane's Revenge stated on Bethlehem House in near Springfield, Massachusetts, as was the case at St. Paul Center, "If abortion isn't safe, neither are you." How savage this nation has become.

This means people will be killed. Furthermore, this "woke" proposal which demands that physicians perform abortions, and also cross-sex hormones, gender transition surgeries, goes against moral religious and clinical judgment.

In summing up, we have become like Nazi Germany. Democracy is on life support when the U.S. government goes this far. Shocking.

William L. Hopkins

Auburn