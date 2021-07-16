Letter: Reactions to school name talk astounding

I’m taking this opportunity to respond to Brad Doan’s most recent letter on the renaming of Auburn High School. Contrary to Mr. Doan’s assertions this issue has been tabled, not resolved. Also ... no reasonable person who read my letter would conclude that it was filled with “anger and hate.” I would like to add that I never attacked Mr. Doan personally; perhaps, however, I hit a nerve. Mr. Doan remarked about his characterization about the name “Auburn” being a “reddish brown color.” I assumed that he was, therefore, implying that the name could not be a racist one. Why else would he include it in his letter? I’m still trying to figure that one out. The actual name of his fine city was arbitrarily plucked out of a poem. As far as cost of the name changing goes, the burden should be placed on both sides of this issue but even Mr. Doan has yet to explain what tremendous costs would be involved.